Iranian Music Tribute | Athens | March 18

The Athens Concert Hall pays tribute to the traditional music of Iran in a concert organized in cooperation with the Middle Eastern country's embassy in Greece, on Monday, March 18. The show aims to highlight Iran's rich heritage of music and poetry, with a selection of songs that stand out for their lyricism, performed by a sextet on traditional instruments. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 to 15 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr