State Dep't confirms Pompeo's participation in energy trilateral

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Israel, Lebanon and Kuwait next week, including talks with Cypriot and Greek leaders in Jerusalem on energy security in the Mediterranean, the State Department said on Friday.



In Kuwait City, Pompeo will seek to strengthen cooperation on defense, cybersecurity and trade, spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement.



In Israel, which is preparing for key elections next month, he will meet with Cypriot and Greek leaders to discuss exporting natural gas to Europe, Palladino added.

[Reuters]