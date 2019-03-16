Greece has been lucky. So far, the country has not witnessed a terrorist attack of the heinous magnitude that caused so much bloodshed in New Zealand Friday.



And it is actually just a matter of sheer luck that Greece has not been targeted. The religious hatred and conspiracy theories that poisoned the mind of the perpetrator who attacked two mosques with machine guns in the city of Christchurch is not a local phenomenon.



These evils are spreading across national borders and have infiltrated the public sphere on a global level. This is evidenced by the fact that some of the bigoted slogans which were scribbled on the weapons used by this fanatic, an Australian national, may sound very familiar to Greek ears. This is why we need vigilance here in Greece, and not just on the part of the police.