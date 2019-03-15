ATHEX: Main index scores 4 out of 4 this week

The positive mood at the local bourse showed no signs of flagging on Friday and the benchmark rose in line with the rest of the eurozone. It was another positive day for blue chips, which were boosted by the prospects of a more stable government after this year’s general election – now that the obstacle of a snap poll for the election of a new president in 2020 is out of the way.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 722.12 points, adding 0.31 percent to Thursday’s 719.90 points. On a weekly basis it increased 3.67 percent after a full week of northbound sessions.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.28 percent to 1,879.11 points, while mid-caps slipped 1.55 percent. The banks index grew 0.44 percent, for a total weekly advance of 10.27 percent.

In total 44 stocks headed higher, 46 took losses and 33 stayed put.

Trading volume climbed to its highest in the last couple of weeks, helped by the March triple-witching and the closing auctions that were affected by the FTSE index rebalancing. Turnover amounted to 81 million euros, up from Thursday’s 66 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.86 percent to 64.22 points.