The fate of Alimos Marina in southern Athens will be determined by the end of April, after state asset utilization fund TAIPED unsealed on Friday the three offers by candidate investors and decided to short-list them all because the distance between the lowest and second-lowest offers was less than 15 percent.

The three short-listed bidders for the marina’s privatization are Aviareps Hellas, Aktor Concessions and Lamda Dogus.

On Monday the TAIPED consultants will start their in-depth assessment of the bids submitted, which is expected to be concluded within a week. The fund will then seek improved offers from the bidders in the final stage of the tender.