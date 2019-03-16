Working in a struck building

Fiona Hayes, the London-based art director of Condé Nast International, which, together with Kathimerini, are launching Vogue Greece later in March, posted on her Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/BvEnDN-AUKH/ the above photo, also commenting on the terrorist attack Kathimerini's, and SKAI's, building suffered last December. She wrote the following:

Still life with bomb damage (next to the Editor’s desk @voguegreece) Everyone assumes that the glossy magazine world is exactly that - glossy. But a lot of the time our beautiful brands are created by teams working in, let’s say, challenging conditions. And there’s not much more challenging when you’re trying to launch a Vogue than having your office firebombed by terrorists, amarite? That’s what happened in Athens in December (thankfully no one was hurt ) The front of the building is still covered in scaffolding and tarpaulin, hence the blue view from the editorial office. Shout out to the indomitable #voguegreece team closing the launch issue, you’re fashion heroes #welovemagazines #printsnotdead