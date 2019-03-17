Walkover: Panathinaikos arrived in full force at the league's headquarters where its 20-0 win over Olympiakos was sealed on Sunday.

As it had warned, Olympiakos forfeited the Basket League derby with Panathinaikos on Sunday and is staring at relegation, according to the league’s rules.

The Reds’ fight against the federation “to the bitter end” as the Piraeus club has professed, which started with its abandonment of the Greek Cup semifinal last month, continued on Sunday. Olympiakos protested against the appointment of Greek referees at the home game with Panathinaikos, insisting on its demand for foreign officials.

The Peace and Friendship Stadium remained closed as Olympiakos did not even supply the stewards for the game, and the match papers were filled up and signed at the league's headquarters with Panathinaikos winning 20-0.

This being the second time Olympiakos has forfeited a game this season, the Reds are threatened with automatic relegation. Reports say the Piraeus team is considering its departure from the Greek league and a switch to the Adriatic League.

AEK is now the favorite for the second place in the regular season, after fighting off the strong challenge of Kymi at home with a 96-92 score.

Ifaistos Limnou produced the biggest win of its short history, downing PAOK 75-73 away, while Peristeri defeated Aris 81-61 at home in a game that was stopped for just under an hour due to clashes between rival fans.

In other weekend games Promitheas Patras saw off Holargos 86-61, Lavrio won 80-76 at Kolossos Rhodes and Panionios returned from Rethymno with a 72-65 victory.