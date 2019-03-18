Restaurants and bars close in Patra to protest high taxes

Restaurants and bars in Patra, western Greece, are to remain closed on Monday as part of a 24-hour strike announced by the union of business owners in protest at excessive taxation, the Athens-Macedonia news agency reported.

In comments to the agency, Spyros Stergiou, the head of the association, said that all business owners would be joining the protest action.

The protesters' key demands are for the reduction of value added tax and of non-salary costs, Stergiou said, adding that charges for electricity and water are extremely high for local businesses.