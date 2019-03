Acclaimed German saxophonist Reiner Witzel has been invited to join the Athens Big Band on stage at the Olympia Theater for a concert of classics and modern tunes. The Tuesday, March 19 show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 6 to 20 euros, from www.viva.gr, tel 11876, or at the door on the night.

Olympia Theater, 59-61 Academias,

tel 210.361.2461