Trump lauds Greece at Independence Day event

TAGS: US, Diaspora

US President Donald Trump attends an event marking Greek Independence Day (March 25) at the White House in Washington on Monday. “The United States – and all of Western civilization – has been profoundly shaped by the extraordinary achievements of the Greek people, stretching all the way back to ancient times,” Trump told the annual celebration of Greece’s independence from Ottoman rule at the White House. He also lauded the “countless ways Greek Americans strengthen and uplift and inspire our nation. You live by the values that are the foundation of America’s greatness.” [EPA]

