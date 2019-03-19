Saudi Treasures | Athens | March 20 - May 26

“Roads of Arabia: Archaeological Treasures from Saudi Arabia,” an exhibition that first went on display at the Louvre in Paris in 2010 before embarking on a world tour, opens at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, and explores the cultural evolution of the Arabian Peninsula from the prehistoric era until the 20th century. The exhibits are associated with early nomadic movements, trade routes that linked the peninsula with the Mediterranean, Mesopotamia and the rest of Asia, as well as with pilgrimage roads leading to Mecca from the 7th century AD onward. The exhibition also showcases the region's most important prehistoric settlements and presents findings related to various Islamic dynasties until the unification of Saudi Arabia. Opening hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission costs 8 euros.



Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, Tavros, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr