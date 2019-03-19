Mother, child plunge to death from Athens balcony
A mother and her child plunged to their deaths from the fifth story of an apartment building in Neos Cosmos in Athens Tuesday.
According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), police were called to the scene by neighbors who said the mother first threw her child over the balcony before she jumped.
The identity of the woman and child were not immediately known.