Greece, Cyprus support Turkey’s EU entry bid

Greece’s foreign minister has said it’s in the best interests of his country, Cyprus and the European Union that Turkey’s faltering bid to join the bloc stays on track.



George Katrougalos said after talks Tuesday with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides that an “anti-European, hostile Turkey” on the EU’s eastern frontier is undesirable, but that Ankara has to fully respect EU principles.



He added that Greece opposes the fostering of a climate of “Islamophobia” that’s contrary to values that the EU espouses.



Christodoulides said Cyprus disagrees with other EU member states that don’t want Turkey to join the bloc because it would scupper efforts to reunify the ethnically divided Mediterranean island nation and undercut chances of getting Ankara to embrace EU principles. [AP]