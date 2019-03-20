Io Angeli | Athens | March 21 – May 4

In “Is it a Trap,” at the Zoumboulakis Gallery, Io Angeli, an artist known for exploring the fluidity of space, presents a new series of paintings that depict “imaginary environments, worlds that are illogical and strange and yet, at the same time, familiar and peaceful, inhabited by a human absence.” The solo show opens on Thursday, March 21, at 8 p.m. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zoumboulakis Gallery, 20 Kolonaki Square,

tel 210.360.878, www.zoumboulakis.gr