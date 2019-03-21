Greek FM to hold talks with Turkish counterpart

Trust building measures, Cyprus's reunification and Turkey's relations to the European Union are expected to be at the focus of talks taking place on Thursday between the Greek and Turkish foreign ministers.

Giorgos Katrougalos and Mevlut Cavusoglu are meeting in the Turkish city of Antalya for informal talks that are chiefly aimed at reducing tensions between the two neighbors in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, which have been stoked recently by incendiary rhetoric emanating from Ankara.

Katrougalos is expected to stress Athens's desire for a resumption in talks for the reunification of Cyprus on the basis of progress made at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in 2017 before they came to a halt.

The Greek foreign minister will also be reiterating is support for Turkish aspirations to join the European Union on the condition that it honors its commitments under international laws and treaties.