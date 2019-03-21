Supermarket ATM blown up in east Attica

Police on Thursday were investigating the latest in a string of ATM robberies where assailants use compressed gas or other methods to blow open the money dispensers and access the cash inside.



The incident took place in the early hours of the day, when unknown assailants blew open the ATM outside a supermarket in Gerakas, east of Athens, destroying the machine and causing significant damage to the business's entrance.

Police said the assailants managed to make off with boxes of cash that were inside the dispenser, but did not elaborate on the exact size of the haul or on the method used to blow open the machine.

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the blast.