Man identified as retired military officer dies after shooting partner, self

Police in southern Athens on Thursday were investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who reportedly shot himself after trying to kill his partner.

The pair were rushed to the Asklipeio Hospital in the coastal suburb of Voula at around noon on Thursday with severe gunshot injuries, where doctors were unable to save the man.

According to preliminary reports, the 70-year-old, who is said to be a retired military officer, shot his partner, a Bulgarian woman aged 60, after a violent argument and then turned his gun on himself.

The incident reportedly occurred in public, outside the entrance to an apartment building on a side street of Vouliagmenis Avenue. The injured woman is said to have run out into the thoroughfare, asking a passing taxi driver for help.