Eddi Reader | Athens | March 22

Scottish singer-songwriter Eddi Reader, known as the lead vocalist of Fairground Attraction from 1987 to 1990 and her subsequent solo career with a focus on folk, jazz and pop, is making her Athens debut at Gazarte on Friday, March 22. Her show is part of an ongoing tour to promote her latest album, “Cavalier.” Tickets cost 14-40 euros in advance (www.viva.gr or tel 11876) and 17-42 euros at the door on the night. The show starts at 10 p.m.



Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Kerameikos, tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr