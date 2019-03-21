Inchcape to take part in Posidonia Forum

Inchcape Shipping Services will be taking part in the next Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum in Athens on May 28-29, where it will be aiming to reinforce its reputation as a key contributor to the growth of the cruise sector in Southern Europe and help shape the discourse of the industry’s future development.



It will be the third time it has participated in the Forum.



Christos Makrialeas, vice president of Marine Services South Europe, said, “We are very happy to participate at the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum, which we have supported since the very beginning, as we believe that it helps promote the reputation of cruising to a diverse stakeholder audience in the region and also globally.”



He added that the cruise industry is very important to the ISS group, which invests in people and new products offered on a worldwide basis, taking advantage of the continued growth of the industry.



He explained that that is why events like the PSTF are essential to its global strategy.