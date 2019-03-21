Drug runners arrested in Kastoria and Thesprotia

Police in Kastoria, northern Greece, on Thursday announced the confiscation of 68.8 kilograms of hashish after a car being driven by a 45-year-old foreign national was stopped and inspected.



The man was arrested by border guards on Wednesday after a check on the vehicle turned up four rucksacks containing 57 packages of the drug.



Officers subsequently arrested a 22-year-old man driving a second car who was believed to have been acting as a scout.



Meanwhile police in Thesprotia, northwestern Greece, said they had arrested a 27-year-old foreign national believed to have hidden 57.3 kilos of hashish in a bush in the region of Trikoryfo.