Drug runners arrested in Kastoria and Thesprotia

TAGS: Crime

Police in Kastoria, northern Greece, on Thursday announced the confiscation of 68.8 kilograms of hashish after a car being driven by a 45-year-old foreign national was stopped and inspected.

The man was arrested by border guards on Wednesday after a check on the vehicle turned up four rucksacks containing 57 packages of the drug.

Officers subsequently arrested a 22-year-old man driving a second car who was believed to have been acting as a scout.

Meanwhile police in Thesprotia, northwestern Greece, said they had arrested a 27-year-old foreign national believed to have hidden 57.3 kilos of hashish in a bush in the region of Trikoryfo.

