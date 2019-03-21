PM and political rivals take their arguments to Brussels

Europe’s progressive forces have a responsibility to prevent the election of German politician Manfred Weber, the lead candidate of the European People’s Party (EPP) for the position of president of the European Commission, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told a meeting of the Party of European Socialists (PES) in Brussels on Thursday.

“The progressive forces of Europe must fight off the possibility of a post-election alliance between the EPP and the far-right,” Tsipras said, noting that this would be “catastrophic for the future of Europe.”

Speaking at the same event, Movement for Change chief Fofi Gennimata remarked that SYRIZA co-ruled with a far-right party for three-and-a-half years, referring to Independent Greeks.

Conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was also in Brussels for an EPP summit, said he was sure voters would turn their backs on “lies and populism” in the European Parliament elections.