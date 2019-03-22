Greek Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Russian consulate

Greece’s Foreign Ministry has condemned an early Friday hand grenade attack against the Russian consulate in Athens, while expressing confidence that the investigation launched by the authorities will identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.



In a statement, the ministry said it “unequivocally condemns” the attack, which only caused minor damage and no injuries.



The ministry said that “the traditional and inherently long-term friendly relations” between Athens and Moscow “are not going to be affected by such illegal and utterly condemnable acts.”



Authorities sent a bomb disposal team to the consulate in the Athens suburb of Halandri after cameras showed two people on a motorbike throwing a small object in the early hours of Friday morning at the fence beside the consulate’s security guard post. Police have cordoned off the area.



No one claimed responsibility for the attack.