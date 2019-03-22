Akar’s remarks ‘not based on reason,’ Greek Defense Minister says

Hours after Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reportedly claimed that the Aegean Sea and Cyprus lie within Turkey’s territorial waters, his Greek counterpart Evangelos Apostolakis urged Ankara officials to refrain from unreasonable statements that fuel bilateral tension.



“Although we are in a phase that we are struggling to find ways to defuse tension… [Akar] surprised us with something new, with things that are not based on reason,” Apostolakis, former Greek armed forces chief, said.



“It is the principle of Greece that we respect international law and the treaties. When these principles are questioned, we have to be concerned,” he said.



“I do not think that [Akar’s] statements can be taken seriously. [Turkish officials] have to get serious and watch what they say. They shouldn’t shoot off fireworks just to make an impression.”