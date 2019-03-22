US ambassador says Greece key to European energy routes

Greece is at the center of regional efforts to secure alternative energy routes to supply Europe, according to US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.

In a written message to the 1st International Conference: REH 2019 – Cyprus-Greece-Israel: Research and Exploitation of Hydrocarbons, which started on Friday in the northern Greek town of Kozani, Pyatt said that the development of hydrocarbon reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean brings together Greece, Cyprus, the US and Israel.

The US, he said, is encouraged that American companies are increasing their participation in the region’s natural gas endeavor. This, he added, was underscored by ExxonMobil’s recent gas discovery in Block 10 of Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone and its collaboration with Total and Hellenic Petroleum to explore for hydrocarbons off the western coast of Crete.