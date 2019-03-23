Cabbie who abandoned gunshot victim slammed

The union representing Attica taxi drivers, SATA, has proposed that a cabbie be deprived of his license after forcing an injured woman out of his car on Thursday because he feared getting his vehicle dirty.

Describing the driver’s behavior as “not only unprofessional but inhuman,” SATA called on the Transport Ministry to withdraw his license and ban him from driving a taxi.

The woman had run out into the road in Elliniko, southern Athens, after being shot at by her partner, a retired military officer, but the cabbie forced her out of his vehicle.

Both she and her partner, who turned the gun on himself after shooting her, died later on Thursday in the hospital.