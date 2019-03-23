The government spokesman had a point when he warned that turning the private lives of politicians – including any mistakes they have made or crimes committed – into a major political issue is like a meat grinder and indiscriminate in what it destroys.

The government would be justified in expressing this concern were it not for the fact that it introduced this form of political confrontation into the Greek arena. It is the government that has exploited pending judicial cases that are irrelevant to a politician’s duties and even mere insinuations in order to cast aspersions on its political rivals. It has even targeted rivals’ relatives who have no involvement in public life.

The past has taught us that this tactic of making accusations without proper foundation always comes back like a boomerang.