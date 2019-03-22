US Senate highlights Greece's geostrategic significance

In a resolution on the occasion of the 198th anniversary of Greek independence, the US Senate has emphasized Greece's geostrategic significance and hailed the enhanced framework of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The resolution, signed by 27 Senators, noted Greece's dedication through time to the values of democracy and freedom.

Stressing Greece's steadfast alliance with the US, it noted the recent visit by Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos to Washington which hosted the first Strategic Dialogue between the two countries.

The resolution said this dialogue highlighted the significance Greece has for the US as a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and and as an important NATO ally.