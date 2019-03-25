Panathinaikos broke the all-time record in rebounds at a Basket League game against Kolossos Rhodes on Monday as it extended its perfect record in the Basket League to 20 wins in as many games. There were also important wins for PAOK, Lavrio and Kymi over the weekend.

Collecting 63 rebounds (five more than the previous record of 58 that had stood since 1995), the Greens defeated Kolossos, the league’s bottom team, 95-68 and have all but clinched the top spot of the table for the regular season, after Olympiakos was deducted a further six points from its tally, this time for not showing up for the match against Panathinaikos in the league a week earlier. It comes on top of another six-point deduction for Olympiakos that had abandoned the Cup match at Panathinaikos in February.

On Sunday Olympiakos saw off host Panionios 101-65 and is now on 25 points, the same as Panionios and Kymi. Olympiakos can appeal the new decision that docked it points.

AEK is now second thanks to its 87-74 win at Ifaistos Limnou, two points ahead of Promitheas that went down 86-82 at Kymi, Peristeri that got thrashed 83-55 at Lavrio, and PAOK that triumphed 62-58 at the Thessaloniki derby with Aris away on Saturday.

Finally Holargos has definitively escaped any relegation concerns in its first ever season in the top flight after overcoming troubled Rethymno 66-61 at home.