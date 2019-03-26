NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man arrested over heroin possession in Crete

Crime

A police narcotics unit in Crete arrested a man on Monday after discovering heroin in his car, a local news website reported.

The 46-year-old suspect was stopped by police on the coastal Irakliou highway. Officers who searched his vehicle found more than 200 grams of the drug hidden under the driver’s seat. They also raided the man’s house where they seized small quantities of heroin and a small scale.

The suspect is known to authorities. 

