French Rafale jets pierce Cyprus skies

Cyprus, Defense

The French Air Force continued its flights in the Nicosia FIR on Turesday. The aeronautical exercise of the French Navy and Air Force, which began last week and will continue until Wednesday, is according to Kathimerini part of the Cyprus-France military cooperation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense announced that helicopters and Rafale fighter jets will conduct exercises over Paphos and Polis Chrysochous.

The French fighter jets participating in the exercise flew over Larnaca and Famagusta on Monday afternoon. [Kathimerini Cyprus]

