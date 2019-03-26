George Zongolopoulos | Athens | To May 31

George Zongolopoulos (1903-2004) never ceased experimenting or exploring the measure and harmony in his art, constantly innovating and always tuned in to international developments in sculpture. The exhibition “George Zongolopoulos: The Vision of Public Sculpture,” on display in the Agora and Rear Agora areas of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center through May 31, features public works by the Greek artist as well as models, constructions, plans, video and photography, all of which take the viewer into his ways of thinking, highlighting how his projects communicated with their host locations. Admission is free and the SNFCC is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org