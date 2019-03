Businessman Petros Kokkalis will be on the SYRIZA ballot in May’s European Parliament election, it was announced on Tuesday.

Kokkalis, an outgoing Municipal Councillor for the Piraeus Municipality, is the son of Greek billionaire businessman Sokratis Kokkalis.

The 49-year-old is among 10 new candidates announced by the party, including former Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou.