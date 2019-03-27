Zacharaki to replace Spyraki as ND spokesperson
Online
Sofia Zacharaki will replace MEP Maria Spyraki as New Democracy spokesperson, Greece’s conservative party has said.
Sofia Zacharaki will replace MEP Maria Spyraki as New Democracy spokesperson, Greece’s conservative party has said.
Zacharaki had until now served as deputy spokesperson for ND.
The party said Spyraki will run as a candidate in the upcoming European Parliament elections.
Spyraki recently received Parliament Magazine’s MEP award in the category “Industry, Research and Innovation.”