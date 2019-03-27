NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Zacharaki to replace Spyraki as ND spokesperson

TAGS: Politics

Sofia Zacharaki will replace MEP Maria Spyraki as New Democracy spokesperson, Greece’s conservative party has said.

Zacharaki had until now served as deputy spokesperson for ND.

The party said Spyraki will run as a candidate in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Spyraki recently received Parliament Magazine’s MEP award in the category “Industry, Research and Innovation.”

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 