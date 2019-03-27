Patrick Boucheron | Athens | March 28

(Idriss Bigou-Gilles)

College de France historian Patrick Boucheron will deliver a lecture titled “Between Ancient Greece and the Modern World,” at the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday, March 28. The lecture, which starts at 7 p.m., is organized in cooperation with the French Embassy and Institute in Athens, and will be in French with simultaneous translation into Greek. Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr