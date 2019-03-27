Elderly slipper vender’s fine canceled

A 90-year-old woman who was fined 200 euros by police for illegally selling woolen slippers and handkerchiefs at an open-air market in the Thessaloniki suburb of Ambelokipi earlier this week will not have to pay it.



According to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Sousana Iliadou was not aware that she had received a fine until her daughter read the ticket police had given her.



Deputy Citizens’ Protection Minister Katerina Papakosta told Skai TV on Wednesday that the fine was legally justified, adding that as such the ministry will pay it.



Iliadou’s daughter said she was grateful for the support her mother has received both from people at home and abroad.



“[People] From Norway, Australia and Athens, from everywhere, offered to pay the 200 euros fine she received,” her daughter said.