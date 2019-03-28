WWF warns of ‘massive’ risk in plans for drilling off Crete

Reacting to a ministerial decree approving environmental reports for hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation off Crete, the Greek chapter of the World Wildlife Fund on Wednesday warned of a “massive environmental and economic risk to the detriment of Crete and the rest of Greece” in the event that drilling goes ahead.



According to WWF Hellas, the ministerial decision “lacks scientific validation” and is “problematic” in terms of the environmental protection it purports to guarantee.



It accused Energy and Environment Minister Giorgos Stathakis of failing to ensure essential protection for the environment, the local community and marine life in the event of oil pollution.



On Tuesday, Stathakis said the reports call for the creation of a special unit to assess the impact of hydrocarbon exploration on the environment.