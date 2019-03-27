ATHEX: Benchmark edges higher on support from banks

Bank stocks and a few other blue chips propped up the benchmark at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday as the majority of stocks on the board headed south and trading volume sank.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 713.73 points, adding 0.21 percent to Tuesday’s 712.25 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded just 0.02 percent, to 1,860.24 points, while the mid-cap index slipped 0.07 percent.

The banks index advanced 1.34 percent, as Eurobank jumped 3.35 percent, Piraeus grew 1.34 percent, National earned 0.45 percent and Alpha grabbed 0.41 percent.

Grivalia Properties surged 3.17 percent and Sarantis climbed 1.41 percent, while Jumbo dropped 1.75 percent, Titan Cement conceded 1.65 percent and Fourlis lost 1.37 percent.

In total 41 stocks posted gains, 49 endured losses and 30 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 42.2 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 55.9 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 1.08 percent to 64.35 points.