Tsipras to speak in Thessaloniki at business event

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will be in the port city of Thessaloniki on Thursday to participate in a debate with local businesspeople on “The growth potential of businesses in Northern Greece after the Prespes agreement.”



The event will be held at the Macedonia Palace at 1 p.m.



At 7.30 p.m. he will speak at an event to present the political group headed by Christos Giannoulis, who is running for regional governor in the local elections that will be held later this year.