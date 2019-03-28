Container detached from truck disrupts traffic on Rio-Antirrio bridge

Photo sinidisi.gr

Traffic on the busy Rio-Antirrio bridge in western Greece was disrupted on Thursday after a container detached from a truck and smashed into a traffic sign above the highway.



No injuries were reported.



A local news website said the container was blown off the vehicle due to the gale-force winds blowing over the Patraikos gulf.



Firemen, police and bridge crews were on site to remove the vehicle and the container from the road.