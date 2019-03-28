WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Alexis Akrithakis | Iraklio | To February 2020

TAGS: Visual Arts

The Historical Museum of Crete pays homage to one of the most extraordinary exponents of Greek postwar art though a temporary exhibition titled “Alexis Akrithakis: Journey,” comprising works from the Zacharias G. Portalakis collection. The retrospective includes work covering all the periods of this restless artist’s career, during which he produced aquarelles, oils and ink paintings as well as collages and wood and aluminium constructions. The show is curated by art historians Angeliki Baltatzi, Denise-Chloe Alevizou and Despina Pertselaki.

Historical Museum of Crete, 27 Sofokli Venizelou, tel 2810.283.219, www.historical-museum.gr

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 