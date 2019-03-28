Alexis Akrithakis | Iraklio | To February 2020

The Historical Museum of Crete pays homage to one of the most extraordinary exponents of Greek postwar art though a temporary exhibition titled “Alexis Akrithakis: Journey,” comprising works from the Zacharias G. Portalakis collection. The retrospective includes work covering all the periods of this restless artist’s career, during which he produced aquarelles, oils and ink paintings as well as collages and wood and aluminium constructions. The show is curated by art historians Angeliki Baltatzi, Denise-Chloe Alevizou and Despina Pertselaki.



Historical Museum of Crete, 27 Sofokli Venizelou, tel 2810.283.219, www.historical-museum.gr