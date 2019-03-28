New Democracy holds firm lead in opinion poll over SYRIZA

New Democracy is holding a strong lead over SYRIZA, according to an opinion poll carried out by Pulse for Skai TV which puts the conservative opposition 10 percentage points ahead of the ruling leftists.

The poll, conducted on a sample of 1,452 people last week, found that ND would garner 32.5 percent of the vote if snap polls were held now compared to 22.5 percent for SYRIZA.

The neo-Nazi Golden Dawn and the centrist Movement for Change would each draw 7.5 percent, with the Communist Party netting 6 percent.

Asked whether they would back the same party in the European election, on May 26, as in a general election, which is due in October but might be called earlier, 76 percent said they would.