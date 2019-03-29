Regardless of what one thinks about the name deal signed and ratified earlier this year by the Greek government and North Macedonia, the so-called Prespes agreement has left a number of serious issues unresolved.

The protests by businesspeople that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was confronted with during his visit to Thessaloniki Thursday were not just driven by opposition to the name deal and patriotic sentiment; they were also prompted by complications that have surfaced with regard to exports from the northern Greek region of Macedonia.

The normalization of bilateral relations between Athens and Skopje means nothing unless problems of this nature are resolved. Such obstacles cannot be overcome with diplomatic trips and public relations stunts.