Tsipras, Zaev to meet in Skopje on Tuesday

TAGS: Politics

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet with his counterpart of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev in Skopje on Tuesday, April 2, the state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency reports.

Talks between the two leaders will be followed by a meeting of the Hellenic-North Macedonia Cooperation Council. A joint press conference will follow.

Tsipras is also scheduled to meet with North Macedonia Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi.

In the afternoon, Tsipras and Zaev will attend a business forum.

