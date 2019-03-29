Tsipras, Zaev to meet in Skopje on Tuesday
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet with his counterpart of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev in Skopje on Tuesday, April 2, the state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency reports.
Talks between the two leaders will be followed by a meeting of the Hellenic-North Macedonia Cooperation Council. A joint press conference will follow.
Tsipras is also scheduled to meet with North Macedonia Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi.
In the afternoon, Tsipras and Zaev will attend a business forum.