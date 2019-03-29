Tsipras says Prespes accord ‘model’ for regional problem solving

The Prespes accord is a “model” for solving other regional problems, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Friday, adding that the name agreement signed between Greece and North Macedonia will bolster stability and economic growth in the Balkan region.



Speaking during a visit to Bucharest, where he met with his Romanian counterpart Viorica Dancila, Tsipras said that Greece and Romania both support the European Union membership ambitions of North Macedonia as well as of other Balkan states such as Albania.



He said that Athens and Bucharest will help candidate countries in meeting EU entry criteria.



Tsipras will later Friday take part in the 7th quadrilateral meeting between Greece, Romania, Serbia and Bulgaria.



The Greek premier hailed regional cooperation schemes for enhancing regional stability while boosting the EU prospects of western Balkan states.