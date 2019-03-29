MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Four leaders discuss energy in Romania

  • romania-quadrilateral

TAGS: Politics, Energy

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (l to r) join hands after talks at Snagov Palace near Bucharest on Friday. Talks focused in particular on prospects in the energy sector while Tsipras and Dancila also met separately. Tsipras said Greece was assuming a significant role in the Balkans and described Greek-Romanian cooperation as ‘pivotal’ for growth in the region. He added that the Prespes agreement with North Macedonia was a ‘model’ for cooperation. [Vadim Ghirda/AP]

Online

ARCHIVE




 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 