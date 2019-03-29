Four leaders discuss energy in Romania

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (l to r) join hands after talks at Snagov Palace near Bucharest on Friday. Talks focused in particular on prospects in the energy sector while Tsipras and Dancila also met separately. Tsipras said Greece was assuming a significant role in the Balkans and described Greek-Romanian cooperation as ‘pivotal’ for growth in the region. He added that the Prespes agreement with North Macedonia was a ‘model’ for cooperation. [Vadim Ghirda/AP]