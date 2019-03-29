ATHEX: Bourse index posts gains of 2 pct in March

The Greek bourse benchmark rose 1.96 percent over the month of March, taking the growth of the main index in the first quarter of the year to 17.62 percent.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 721.37 points on Friday, adding 1.08 percent to Thursday’s 713.66 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.85 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.61 percent, to 1,879.40 points, and the banks index improved 2.23 percent, taking its quarterly gains to over 25.6 percent.

Aegean Air rose 4.68 after deciding to propose a dividend of 0.60 euros per share. Ellaktor grabbed 3.45 percent, National Bank rose 3.39 percent, Eurobank earned 3.12 percent and Grivalia Properties increased 2.87 percent. GEK Terna slipped 1.01 percent, Public Power Corporation declined 0.89 percent and Coca-Cola HBC conceded 0.81 percent.

In total 67 stocks registered gains, 28 endured losses and 37 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 72.4 million euros, up from Thursday’s 46.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index climbed 0.11 percent to 65.20 points.