Greece reportedly faces EU fine over time change

Greece faces a European Commission fine after introducing Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, according to sources.

For every hour that passes from 3 a.m. on Sunday, when clocks were turned forward to 4 a.m., the country will face a fine of 17,650 euros, the same sources said, noting that the fine will remain in place until clocks are turned back to their original time.

Last September the EC proposed ending the twice-a-year time changes which 80 percent of EU citizens reportedly oppose and last week the European Parliament voted to scrap them from 2021.

The EC office in Athens would neither confirm nor deny the reports but said it would issue a statement in the course of the day.