Lubomyr Melnyk | Athens | April 3 & 4

Lubomyr Melnyk, who has been called the Prophet of the Piano due to his lifelong devotion to the instrument, will be performing at the Parnassos Literary Society in Athens on April 3 and 4. The Ukrainian composer and pianist is noted for his continuous music, a technique based on extremely rapid notes and complex note-series, usually with the sustain pedal held down to generate harmonic overtones and sympathetic resonances. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets, available at www.viva.gr, start from 25 euros.



Parnassos Literary Society, 8 Karytsi Square, tel 210.322.1917, www.lsparnas.gr