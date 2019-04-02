BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Georgios Tzilivakis appointed HR chief at FF Group

Troubled jewelry company Folli Follie announced on Tuesday that Georgios Tzilivakis assumed the position of human resources director at FF Group last Monday, following the recent resignation of Athena Vlachou.

For Tzilivakis, this follows a 25-year career as senior executive in the field of human resources management in Greece and abroad, with significant experience in executive recruitment and development, change management and organizational restructuring.

He has recently worked for BetterFuture LLC as a human resources consultant, while he formerly held the position of human resources manager for seven years at Alpha Bank Serbia, a member of Alpha Bank Group.

