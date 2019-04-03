Two submit bids in tender to build Bulgaria-Greece pipeline

Athens-listed construction company AVAX and a consortium between two Bulgarian companies and Italy’s Bonatti have submitted bids in a 145 million euro tender to design and build a gas pipeline between Bulgaria and Greece, the company overseeing delivery of the project, ICGB, said Tuesday.



ICGB plans to complete the selection process in May, so that construction work can go ahead in June.



The next steps include review and evaluation of the technical proposals, technical assessment in accordance with the indicators of the methodology and opening of the price proposals.



“The project company and its shareholders have mobilized all the resources to comply with the schedule for starting construction, relying on the high quality of the technical proposals of the participants and their professionalism,” the company’s executive officers Teodora Georgieva and Konstantinos Karayannakos said in a statement.